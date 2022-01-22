Power Outages, Downed Trees in Gusty San Fernando Valley

A tree fell onto a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley during high wind warnings for much of the Southland. Keith Johnson/KNN

San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles: High wind warnings were in effect for much of the Southland Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, potentially causing power outages and downing trees.

The gusty winds caused multiple trees to fall and power outages in the San Fernando Valley just hours after the high wind warning was issued.

Between 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., one tree fell onto a pickup truck on the 9000 block of North Ilex Avenue. Another tree fell on the 13900 block of West Hartland Street, and then power was out in the area of Lankershim Boulevard and Strathern Street involving a billboard into power lines.

A few Southland areas were experiencing gusty winds into the night.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .