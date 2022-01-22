Lloyd Omdahl: Democracy a victim of partisan politics

A new paradigm is emerging about US politics. It is rooted in understanding that transformation is necessary—and that this will require the shifting and sharing of power. This vision is hardly a consensus position, even among liberal politicians. But it is coming into view—driven by organizers, activists, scholars, and others who share the goal of dismantling white supremacy and structural racism. As my colleague Felicia Wong and I detail in our recent report—titled “A New Paradigm for Justice and Democracy: Moving beyond the Twin Failures of Neoliberalism and Racial Liberalism”—today’s racial justice movement itself is converging on core values that could form the basis of a new politics rooted in freedom and liberation, repair and redress from historical harms, and material equity.

