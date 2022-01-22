ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lloyd Omdahl: Democracy a victim of partisan politics

Bismarck Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week, some of America observed the heroism of one Martin Luther King Jr., who was murdered because he thought that “we, the people” should include more than white European immigrants. While some celebrated, others did not, doing their best to see that Black lives did not...

bismarcktribune.com

The Atlantic

Biden Undermined Faith in Elections

Joe Biden, who ran for president promising to restore trust in American democracy, recently undermined it. It’s not what he was elected to do, and he needs to repair the damage. During his marathon press conference last week, Biden was asked whether the failure of voting-rights legislation in Congress...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nonprofitquarterly.org

Beyond Neoliberal Politics: What a Multiracial US Democracy Requires

A new paradigm is emerging about US politics. It is rooted in understanding that transformation is necessary—and that this will require the shifting and sharing of power. This vision is hardly a consensus position, even among liberal politicians. But it is coming into view—driven by organizers, activists, scholars, and others who share the goal of dismantling white supremacy and structural racism. As my colleague Felicia Wong and I detail in our recent report—titled “A New Paradigm for Justice and Democracy: Moving beyond the Twin Failures of Neoliberalism and Racial Liberalism”—today’s racial justice movement itself is converging on core values that could form the basis of a new politics rooted in freedom and liberation, repair and redress from historical harms, and material equity.
SOCIETY
Grand Forks Herald

Lloyd Omdahl: Critical need for cognitive flexibility

If the Democratic Party plans to influence public policy in North Dakota, it will need cognitive flexibility in abundance. Right now, it is in short supply. Cognitive flexibility means the ability to recognize the need for change but traveling in the same rut, no matter what. The focus of the...
POLITICS
Washington Post

With democracy at stake, it shouldn’t be politics as usual

Sam Rosenfeld’s Jan. 9 Outlook essay, “Democracy is on the brink. For voters, it’s politics as usual.,” noted that, despite the threat the GOP poses to democracy, American politics seems to carry on as usual. I have had conversations with acquaintances who definitely are not Republicans yet seem to think we could switch from democracy to authoritarianism like we switch from jeans to slacks.
ELECTIONS
Bangor Daily News

Political word tricks damage democracy

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Barbara S. Held, Ph.D., is Barry N. Wish Professor of Psychology and Social Studies Emerita at Bowdoin College. A clinical psychologist, Held practiced therapy...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Iola Register

Kansas politics increasingly toxic, choking chances for democracy

I retired this year after 23 years in the Kansas Statehouse advocating for schools. I thought I would work longer, but the Statehouse is a toxic environment. It is an unhealthy place to work for anyone who cares about the lives of working Kansans. Legislative leadership is disdainful of working...
KANSAS STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Biden’s pledge to appoint Black woman back in spotlight amid Breyer retirement

(The Hill) – President Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is receiving renewed attention in the wake of reports that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving Biden an opportunity to appoint his replacement. Almost immediately after reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer planned to retire, Democrats issued calls for Biden to put […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Atlantic City Press

Always-partisan redistricting part of democracy, more entertaining in NJ this time

Redrawing maps of state congressional districts is an elaborate show aimed at convincing the public that the operations of their democracy are principled. Parties vie to modify district boundaries to improve their chances of winning elections, and the one that succeeds gets accused by the other of election-rigging gerrymandering … until next time.
POLITICS
Axios

The rise of hyper-partisan politicians

This year's midterms could see a big slate of extreme candidates. At least 19 House districts in 12 states across the U.S. with hyper-partisan districts won't have incumbents — setting the stage for heavily partisan candidates. Plus, the U.S. orders diplomats’ families out of Ukraine. And, 3D printing...
ELECTIONS
Newton Daily News

Selling out democracy for political influence

One year ago, the foundation of our democracy was jeopardized in a full-blown coup attempt by seditionists egged on by former president Donald Trump. People died. Confederate flags were waved inside the Capitol. People with zip ties and weapons were ready to do harm or even kill members of Congress and the vice president. These were right-wing extremists who had the encouragement, and even help, from Trump allies in Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

