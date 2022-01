Just what is Biden wanting to accomplish with his $1.9 trillion Build Back Better bill? Numerous articles have mentioned some good parts but what about these in it?. It would end the requirement of a Social Security number; extend the refundable child credit to undocumented families; create a universal daycare plus preschool for ages 3 and 4; $29 million to give $65 per child each month to purchase food during the summers; $40 billion to help students get a degree; increase Pell Grants by $500 that would also be available to Dreamers; tax credit up to $3,000 for children ages 6 and older and under age 6 would be $3,600 in monthly checks, expands a marriage penalty that would cause two married individuals to forfeit as much as $2,700 in annual benefits.

