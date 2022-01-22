British Conservatives set to go for top job if Johnson falls

The end, now that it is coming, is coming fast for Boris Johnson. On November 30th, about seven weeks ago, the Daily Mirror, a left-leaning tabloid, published the first stories about parties taking place at No. 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s home and place of work, during Britain’s coronavirus lockdowns. The gatherings we know about, around fifteen of them, happened in the course of a year. The reports, the screen grabs, and the leaked e-mail invitations summon an atmosphere that ranges from incidental, trivial rule-breaking (a glass of wine to say goodbye to a colleague) to a pandemic-era edition of “The Rake’s Progress,” casual and heartless in its pleasure-seeking.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO