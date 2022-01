Tessa Thompson is officially stepping into the beauty world. Though she has unofficially been serving as makeup and hair inspiration and skin goals on and off screen for years, as of Jan. 21, the actor has officially been named the newest face of Armani Beauty and will be featured in both of the campaigns for the brand’s iconic Luminous Silk Foundation and upcoming new launches. Thompson is best known for her roles in the television series Westworld, the Avengers movie franchise, and the 2020 Amazon Original film Sylvie’s Love. Tessa Thompson’s Armani Beauty partnership puts her in the ranks of other A-list ambassadors such as Cate Blanchett, Valentina Sampaio, and Barbara Palvin.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO