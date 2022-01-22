ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans’ Derrick Henry back for big AFC playoff game vs. Bengals

By Brian Costello
NYPost
NYPost
 7 days ago

The Titans enter Saturday’s AFC playoff game against the Bengals with a boost — a 6-foot-3, 247-pound boost.

Running back Derrick Henry was activated off injured reserve on Friday and he will become a central figure in the AFC Divisional round game in Nashville. Henry had been on IR since Nov. 1 after he fractured his right foot against the Colts. When he went down, Henry was leading the NFL with 219 carries for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games.

The question now becomes just how effective Henry can be after 2 ½ months on the shelf. The Titans tried to put Henry through some contact in practice this week, having defensive players bang into him as he went through drills.

“It has been a while since he has had contact,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “We are going to have to do these things that will come close to replicating what is going to be asked of him in a football game.”

Henry can be a game-changer for the Titans if healthy. He said he felt good after practicing this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMD5h_0dsklCnX00
Derrick Henry’s status will have a major effect on the Titans’ game plan for the Bengals.

“I felt great,” Henry said Wednesday. “I just wanted to get some pads on. Haven’t had them on in a while and got some contact going.”

The Titans (12-5) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They went 6-3 following Henry’s injury, a remarkable run after losing an MVP candidate. After getting the first-round bye, they must now prepare for the Bengals, who are riding high after their first playoff win in 31 years.

Getting Henry back changes the game for the Titans. He said he feels no difference between his two feet other than the steel plate he now has in his right foot. The Titans have said they will monitor Henry during the game to decide on his workload.

Henry will face a Bengals defensive line that is banged up. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury in their win over the Raiders last week and is out for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has been cleared to play after spending the week in concussion protocol. Defensive end Sam Hubbard has sore ribs and defensive tackle Mike Daniels left the game against the Raiders with a groin injury and is expected to miss the game Saturday.

“He definitely weighs on you,” Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader said. “He’s a big back, but you’ve got to do your job of not letting him get going out there and put hits on him. Make sure we’re wearing on him just as much as he’s wearing on us.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for AFC, NFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow erupt for a combined 800 yards passing

The NFL is down to its final four teams, and a trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line when Championship Weekend kicks off on Sunday. It was an absolutely wild divisional round slate during which every single game was determined on the final play of the game. Now, the Chiefs and Bengals remain in the AFC, while it'll be the 49ers and Rams duking it out for the NFC title.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Titans#Raiders#American Football#Afc Divisional#Ir#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

A Joe Burrow rookie card just sold for an unbelievable price

If you’re wondering about the popularity of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, look no further than the recent sale of one of his rookie cards. According to PWCC Marketplace, a Burrow rookie card sold this week for a record $220,000 at a private sale. The Burrow card that sold...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy