RALEIGH, N.C. — The American Red Cross is asking people to think about safety when warming their homes ahead of Friday’s winter weather. Katie Sherk with the American Red Cross says its volunteers responded to more than 30 disasters during Sunday’s storms and many of those were fires. They’re reminding people not to use grills to stay warm and don’t leave anything unattended.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO