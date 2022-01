John Leguizamo revealed in a conversation with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that he made a deliberate choice in his career to stay out of the sun in order to continue booking roles as a light-skinned Latino actor. The actor said he has long “benefitted from being light-skinned” in Hollywood and addressed issues of colorism within Hollywood and within Latin culture. “I stayed out of the sun so I could work,” Leguizamo said. “I definitely would not go in the sun for years. It was a conscious thing because I could work. And all the Latinos that made...

