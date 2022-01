Congrats all around to the pretty set of newlyweds in K-ent! Acting couple Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon tied the knot this Saturday in Seoul and their respective agencies released this batch of official wedding photos for their fans to celebrate alongside. The couple absolutely have husband-wife face in Asian parlance, very compatible and hopefully it translates into a long and harmonious marriage. The couple is expecting their first child due in spring so Park Shin Hye will likely not be back with an acting project this year in 2022 but I’m sure her fans are just happy for her new stage in life.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO