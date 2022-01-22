ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Gervais only cares about getting laughs with his comedy.

By Celebretainment
lincolnnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Gervais only cares about getting laughs with his comedy. The creator of ‘The Office’ wants people - of all political stripes - to laugh at his comedy as he loves the “buzz” of it. The 60-year-old funnyman told Closer: “You hone the jokes to...

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg to Ricky Gervais: If you're serious about hosting the Oscars, "I could talk to a couple people"

Gervais discussed his recent comments that he'd that he'd be willing to host the 94th Academy Awards if he was given the freedom to do what he did on the Golden Globes. "The good thing about the Globes was (that) they said I could write my own jokes, say what I want, and not rehearse," Gervais said on The View. "And that is just too good for a comedian to turn down, whereas I don’t think the Oscars would ever allow me that freedom, and rightly so. I think they would be mad.” Gervais admitted that if the Academy agreed to those rules, “I’d definitely do it. I’d do it for free.” Goldberg, a four-time Oscar host, responded: “I think you’re wrong. I think they would absolutely adore it, if you were up for it. Did I hear you say you might be interested? ‘Cause if you’re serious, I could talk to a couple people. I know people.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happened at the end of After Life series 3? Ricky Gervais explains

Ricky Gervais has revealed what the ending of After Life season three means amid fan confusion.The new season of the comedian’s dark comedy series was released on Netflix on Friday (14 January), with many already reaching the conclusion.Viewers have been left feeling rather emotional by the finale – although some were left confused by what the ending means.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*The closing scene of After Life season three shows Gervais’ character Tony walking away from Tambury Fair with his late wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman), and their dog Brandy (Anti).The married couple hold hands, but Lisa fades away....
TV SERIES
laconiadailysun.com

Ricky Gervais 'would never be allowed' to host the Oscars

Ricky Gervais thinks he'd "get canceled halfway through" hosting the Oscars. The 60-year-old comedian hosted the Golden Globes five times in the space of a decade, but he doesn't think he'd ever be allowed to bring his controversial sense of humour to the Oscars stage. Asked about the possibility of...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released a new season of Ricky Gervais’ emotional dark comedy

Netflix on Friday released the third season of Ricky Gervais' emotionally wrenching series After Life. And that, right there, tells you something about how important this project is to the comedian and actor — whose TV shows, until now, have tended to follow a simple rule. Two seasons, and that's it. But this story, the one at the heart of After Life, is one of the most profound creative projects the sometimes controversial funnyman has ever produced in his career. And if this story of a widower who works as a small-town journalist doesn't make you cry at least once, inside of you there beats a heart that's just not working right.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fallon
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Kerry Godliman
Person
Diane Morgan
Person
Penelope Wilton
Empire

Ricky Gervais & Tony Way Talk After Life Season 3, Male Friendship And Shooting Outrageous Scenes

Ricky Gervais is one of the creative minds behind some of Britain’s most classic comedies – Extras, The Office, Derek, to name a few. With Netflix series After Life, he took on a topic altogether more vulnerable, playing a man struggling with intense grief after the death of his wife. With the third and final season of After Life streaming now, we caught up with Ricky and co-star Tony Way to talk (in fairly spoilerific detail) about the show’s emotional ending, cake continuity problems, and that belly-busting cafe scene. Read the highlights below, and listen to the interview in full on the Pilot TV podcast.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Ricky Gervais Would Host The Oscars ‘For Free’ If He Could Write His Own Jokes

The ‘After Life’ comic admitted that he would love to host the Academy Awards, if he had the same level of freedom that he has with the Golden Globes. Ricky Gervais has never shied away from controversy when hosting the Golden Globes, but he’s had his doubts that his unfiltered brand of comedy would fly at the Oscars. Even though he didn’t think he’d be a contender for hosting, Ricky did admit that he’d love the job, if he could take the same approach to when he hosts the Globes during a hilarious Thursday January 20 interview on The View.
CELEBRITIES
No Film School

Ricky Gervais Says No Comedy Topic Should Be Off Limits

Comedy, when done well, can help us tackle even the darkest subjects. Ricky Gervais is known as one of the most shocking comedians. From his antics at the Golden Globes to his hit British shows like The Office and Extras, Gervais has never shied away from controversy. That's why his new show, After Life, has drawn in viewers. It's got shocking aspects like suicide and cancer jokes, but the audiences stayed for a stunning and compassionate portrait of people.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Bullying#The Office#Golden Globe
The Independent

After Life: Ricky Gervais questioned if he’d gone ‘too far’ in season 3 scene, co-star reveals

After Life star Tony Way has revealed the one scene in season three which led Ricky Gervais to question if he’d gone “too far”.Gervais created and stars in the Netflix dark comedy, which follows a man called Tony dealing with the aftermath of the death of his wife.While Tony uses his grief to punish the world by doing whatever he wants, Way – who plays photographer Lenny – has admitted that there was one moment in the new series where they thought things may have been a bit extreme.In the scene, Tony blows a raspberry on Lenny’s belly, with...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

After Life's Tony Way reveals joke Ricky Gervais feared was 'too far'

After Life spoilers follow. Tony Way has revealed a moment on the After Life set where Ricky Gervais feared he'd taken a visual joke too far. The melodramatic Netflix comedy follows Tony (Gervais), who had a perfect life until his wife Lisa died. After the tragic event, Tony's good guy demeanour changed dramatically and after contemplating taking his life, Tony decides he'd rather live long enough to punish the world through selfish and unscrupulous acts.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

After Life’s Ricky Gervais and Netflix join forces to combat Blue Monday

To celebrate the release of After Life season 3, Netflix announced that it has donated 25 benches up and down the UK as part of a collaboration with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): a UK-based suicide prevention charity. Conversations around mental health and suicide are at the heart of Gervais’...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

After Life 3: Ricky Gervais explains Roxy's absence in season three

After Life season 3 features neither Roisin Conaty's sex worker Roxy or Mandeep Dhillon's publishing intern Sandy, but why?. Well, creator and star Ricky Gervais explained everything during his exclusive chat with Digital Spy, revealing exactly why the two were absent. "Mandeep couldn't do it because she was filming, so...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Sit down for mental health with Ricky Gervais

Netflix has donated benches to local councils around the UK as part of a mental health scheme in conjunction with the third season of After Life. Commissioned with suicide prevention charity the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), the benches feature QR codes which take people to online resources and messages of support.
MENTAL HEALTH
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘After Life’ Season 3 On Netflix, The Final Season Of Ricky Gervais’s Black Comedy

Written, directed by, and starring Ricky Gervais, Netflix’s After Life tells the story of Tony, who spirals out into a dark, angry depression following the death of his wife Lisa. The third and final season of the dark comedy, now streaming on the platform, sees Tony continue to shut himself off from the world as his grief weighs heavily. Can his patient friends, loyal pup, and a potential love interest help pull him out of the darkness? We’re here to let you know if it’s worth sticking around to find out.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

After Life season 3: Ricky Gervais cast a superfan from TikTok

By now you're probably so far into season 3 of Netflix's After Life that you're too busy cry-laughing to properly notice what's going on. But, if you have a quick squint through the tears you might spot someone familiar: a TikToker and Ricky Gervais superfan, cast for the third season by the star himself.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Primetimer

Ricky Gervais' After Life poignantly concludes with Season 3

"After Life’s mercurial blend of humor and sadness doesn’t seem like it should work, but it does," says Terry Terones of Gervais' Netflix dramedy. "One minute you’ll be laughing at the crazy antics of Tony’s therapist, making a fool of himself and his two mates as they come up with the most inappropriate and lewd comments you’ve ever heard (the name Michael Parkinbum will ALWAYS make me giggle). Then you’ll be crying as Tony watches a home video of his wife in happier times that perfectly exemplifies their love. This is a series that will have you alternately crying from laughter and sadness." He adds: "At the end of the series finale, my wife and I were a bundle of tears. Being reflective is a natural consequence when watching this series. For us, it made us think of the people in our lives who are struggling and the people we’ve lost this past year. There are always a lot of texts and phone calls after an After Life binge. The show serves as a reminder to cherish those around you because everyone’s time is finite." ALSO: After Life's final season falls short of even syrupy fare like Ted Lasso.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

Ricky Gervais Settles Big Debate Over UK And US Versions Of ‘The Office’

Ricky Gervais ruled that the British version of “The Office” is better than the American remake starring Steve Carell as beleaguered boss Michael Scott. Gervais, who played embattled David Brent in the U.K. original that he created, settled the debate on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”
MOVIES
NME

Ricky Gervais on ‘After Life’ scene that still makes him cry

Ricky Gervais has revealed which scene in his comedy drama series After Life still makes him cry even after watching it “70 times”. Created by and starring Gervais, After Life follows local newspaper journalist Tony who is dealing with intense grief following the death of his wife. The third and final season was released on Netflix earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy