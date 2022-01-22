Ricky Gervais only cares about getting laughs with his comedy.

"After Life’s mercurial blend of humor and sadness doesn’t seem like it should work, but it does," says Terry Terones of Gervais' Netflix dramedy. "One minute you’ll be laughing at the crazy antics of Tony’s therapist, making a fool of himself and his two mates as they come up with the most inappropriate and lewd comments you’ve ever heard (the name Michael Parkinbum will ALWAYS make me giggle). Then you’ll be crying as Tony watches a home video of his wife in happier times that perfectly exemplifies their love. This is a series that will have you alternately crying from laughter and sadness." He adds: "At the end of the series finale, my wife and I were a bundle of tears. Being reflective is a natural consequence when watching this series. For us, it made us think of the people in our lives who are struggling and the people we’ve lost this past year. There are always a lot of texts and phone calls after an After Life binge. The show serves as a reminder to cherish those around you because everyone’s time is finite." ALSO: After Life's final season falls short of even syrupy fare like Ted Lasso.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO