ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

British Conservatives set to go for top job if Johnson falls

By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff partied...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: If Boris Johnson’s successor called an election now – they wouldn’t win

The latest argument made by Boris Johnson allies as he struggles for survival is to warn Tory MPs that if they oust him, his successor would need to call a general election in a few months to secure their own mandate.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, told the BBC’s Newsnight last night: “It is my view that we have moved, for better or worse, to essentially a presidential system and that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate.”He pointed out that Gordon Brown...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK Foreign Office video on protocol criticised as ‘Trumpian propaganda’

A video by the UK Foreign Office criticising the Northern Ireland Protocol has been condemned as “Trumpian propaganda” in the Irish parliament.Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond raised concerns in the Dail on Wednesday that the “absolutely ridiculous video” had originated from an institution of the state, and said it would damage trust with the UK.He said the UK Government was “absolutely trashing” the post-Brexit agreement which “they themselves agreed just over a year ago”.The video, posted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) at around 2pm on Wednesday, said the protocol was putting the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at risk...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian dirty money and ‘close ties’ to Tories will thwart UK response to Ukraine invasion, experts warn

Russian dirty money in London – and “close ties” to the Tory party – will hinder the UK’s pledges to get tough with Moscow if it invades Ukraine, US experts are warning.Boris Johnson has claimed he is “bringing the West together” to deter Russian aggression, telling Labour to focus on the crisis and not the ‘partygate’ scandal threatening to topple him.But a report from a think-tank close to Joe Biden’s administration has warned the US will have to take the lead in countering “Russian kleptocrats” – because the UK cannot do so.“The United Kingdom, in particular, has become a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of body-shaming after ‘too much cake’ jibe at SNP’s Ian Blackford

Boris Johnson has been accused of body-shaming a political rival after asking him “who has been eating more cake?” as he replied to a question in parliament.At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, challenged Mr Johnson on his handling of the “partygate” scandal.He said the affair was “sucking attention from the real issues facing the public”, such as the cost of living crisis.Mr Blackford added that the looming increase to national insurance contributions was hanging over the public “like a guillotine” while those in Downing Street “eat cake” – a reference to the...
POLITICS
Wenatchee World

British police probe lockdown parties in new blow to PM Johnson

LONDON — British police said on Tuesday they had opened an investigation into possible COVID-19 lockdown breaches at Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office and residence, the latest blow to a prime minister facing growing calls to resign. Johnson is fighting for his political life after allegations that he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New Yorker

The Fall of Boris Johnson

The end, now that it is coming, is coming fast for Boris Johnson. On November 30th, about seven weeks ago, the Daily Mirror, a left-leaning tabloid, published the first stories about parties taking place at No. 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s home and place of work, during Britain’s coronavirus lockdowns. The gatherings we know about, around fifteen of them, happened in the course of a year. The reports, the screen grabs, and the leaked e-mail invitations summon an atmosphere that ranges from incidental, trivial rule-breaking (a glass of wine to say goodbye to a colleague) to a pandemic-era edition of “The Rake’s Progress,” casual and heartless in its pleasure-seeking.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatives#Conservative Party#Britain#Uk#British#Ap
Wenatchee World

British PM Boris Johnson faces demands to resign

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed calls to resign from opponents and some of his own lawmakers, fighting to save his premiership amid a deepening revolt inside his party over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street. Johnson, who in 2019 won his party’s...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Letters: A Conservative association untroubled by criticism of Boris Johnson

SIR – I’ve read of Conservative MPs supposedly inundated with messages and emails from constituents and local Conservative association members calling for the Prime Minister to quit. Apparently the Sutton Coldfield Conservative Association (Andrew Mitchell is their MP) thinks Boris Johnson should resign as party leader and PM.
POLITICS
Reuters

British PM Johnson wishes he had not attended boozy lockdown gathering

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishes he had not attended a "bring your own booze" gathering in Downing Street during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown and understands the public's anger, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said. "The prime minister understands the level of hurt in the country,"...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
101 WIXX

‘Absolutely disgusted’: grassroots UK Conservatives turning against PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt by grassroots Conservative supporters who want him to resign after a series of revelations https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-pm-johnsons-office-partied-queen-mourned-death-husband-2022-01-14 about parties held at his official Downing Street residence during national coronavirus lockdowns. From the West Midlands to Scotland, party members –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
The Independent

Statement on partygate report delayed at least a day as finalisation process drags on

A statement to MPs by Boris Johnson on the Sue Gray “partygate” report has been delayed at least until Thursday, as the House of Commons reached the end of today’s sitting without any sign of the hotly-anticipated document.The report, looking into allegations of lockdown breaches at as many as 15 events in Downing Street and Whitehall departments, had not been passed to No 10 by the time the Commons adjourned.There is still a possibility that the report could be published this evening ahead of a debate tomorrow.But expectations in Westminster were that the political world will have to wait at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Call for Scottish Government to pause on gender recognition reforms

A leading human rights group in the UK has said plans to change the law on gender recognition in Scotland require “further consideration”.Scottish Government ministers have voiced proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, with a bill expected at Holyrood this year.But the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday that “further consideration is needed before any change to the law should be made”.A spokesperson for the body said “everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy