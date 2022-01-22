ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

SILVER ALERT declared for missing Muncie teen

By Ian Sloan
 7 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert was declared for a missing 16-year-old out of Muncie.

According to the Muncie Police Department, Haylee Cummings was last seen on Wednesday, January 19 at 7:15 am.

Authorities describe Cummings as white, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown eyes with brown hair and was last seen wearing a pastel multicolored sweater, black leggings, and gray and white shoes.

According to police, she is believed to be in a gold GMC Sonoma extended cab truck with unknown Georgia plates.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Haylee Cummings is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or dial 9-1-1.

