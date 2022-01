PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Old Town neighborhood of downtown Portland early Friday morning, according to Portland police. On Jan. 28 around 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and tried to provide first aid until paramedics arrived. Portland police said the man was taken to the hospital where he died.

