Members of California's Congressional Delegation are joining in a bi-partisan push to protect wildfire victims from being taxed on PG&E Fire Victim Trust's claims
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - With tax season opening Jan. 24 this year, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, Dianne Feinstein and members of California's Congressional Delegation are signing a bi-partisan letter to the IRS asking for tax payer guidelines for PG&E Fire Victim Trust's claims. "Fire victims shouldn’t have to be wondering...www.actionnewsnow.com
Comments / 0