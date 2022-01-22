Manhart MHX5 700 Debuts As BMW X5 M Competition On Steroids

The guys from Savagegeese built a sort of reputation recently, being regarded as some of the most acid critics of the BMW brand. So it’s fair to say that their reviews usually raise some eyebrows. It certainly raised ours as this time around they are actually praising the BMW X3 M Competition. So we were curious to see what changed from the last time they drove this car. After watching the 14-minute long video it apparently came down to the tires. As weird as it may sound, they made a huge difference when it came to the ride of the BMW X3 M Competition which, as we all know, can be a bit too rough for a lot of people. In this instance though, having switched to softer, winter tires, it looks like that issue was, at least partially, solved.

