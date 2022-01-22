ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Manhart MHX5 700 Debuts As BMW X5 M Competition On Steroids

By Adrian Padeanu
BMW BLOG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhart has been keeping itself rather busy in the past few weeks with numerous BMW projects based on M models. Add another one to the growing list as the MHX5 700 is an X5 M Competition on tuner steroids. Not that any people thought the performance SUV is underpowered, but aftermarket...

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
BMW BLOG

BMW M2 Competition and M4 Competition drag race modded VW Golf R

Clearly showing that power isn’t everything in a drag race, the folks over at RSRNurburg decided to pit a Golf R from the previous generation against a BMW M2 Competition. While that may not sound like a fair fight given the Volkswagen’s stock output of 300 hp, the hot hatch was modified by Revo and it now pumps out an extra 80 hp. It’s still down by 25 ponies compared to the M2C, but as you can see, the power disadvantage is not an issue.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Photo Comparison: BMW M8 Convertible Facelift vs Mercedes-AMG SL-Class

The newly facelifted BMW M8 Competition Convertible is going to have to take on one very specific car more than any other — the Mercedes-AMG SL-Class. Both cars were launched within months of each other, both cars will start at around the same $135,000 price point, and both cars are bonkers quick convertible GT cars built by each brand’s performance division (the SL-Class is now entirely an AMG product). While there are other high-performance GTs on the market, none compete so directly more than these two.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M3 Touring rumored to debut with a facelift

If you’re like most BMW enthusiasts, you’re counting the days until BMW finally takes the wrapping off the upcoming M3 Touring. BMW fans have been waiting for decades for their favorite brand to make a proper wagon variant of their favorite sport sedan, something to rival the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 S Wagon. Thankfully, BMW finally decided to make one and it’s officially on its way but it’s going to take a little while to get here.
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M3 Competition RWD vs BMW M3 Competition xDrive — Drag Race

This is the first generation of all-wheel drive M3 and the BMW purists are still in their acclimation phase. While cars like the BMW M5 and M8 — which are all-wheel drive-only — did help BMW fans get used to the idea of all-wheel drive M cars, the M3 is sort of a sacred machine for the M Division-faithful. It’s supposed to be the pure M car, the one dedicated to drivers who care about chassis balance and precision above all else. However, this new BMW M3 xDrive, while admittedly not the purest M3 of all, is a brilliant performance machine, as evidenced by this new video.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Steroids#Bmw X5#Vehicles#Mhtronik#T V#German#H R#Oem
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW X3 M Competition Gets the Savagegeese Treatment

The guys from Savagegeese built a sort of reputation recently, being regarded as some of the most acid critics of the BMW brand. So it’s fair to say that their reviews usually raise some eyebrows. It certainly raised ours as this time around they are actually praising the BMW X3 M Competition. So we were curious to see what changed from the last time they drove this car. After watching the 14-minute long video it apparently came down to the tires. As weird as it may sound, they made a huge difference when it came to the ride of the BMW X3 M Competition which, as we all know, can be a bit too rough for a lot of people. In this instance though, having switched to softer, winter tires, it looks like that issue was, at least partially, solved.
CARS
BMW BLOG

SPIED: BMW X5 M LCI Facelift Caught in Public

BMW’s design team likely had an easy time updating the look of the G05 BMW X5 and its high-performance variant, the BMW X5 M. Both the standard X5 and X5 M are already great looking cars that still look fresh, even as newer competitors have hit the market. So the design team probably just whipped up a quick facelift and went to lunch. Beer and schnitzel, anyone? Whatever they did, the BMW X5 M LCI facelift was just caught doing some camouflaged testing and, as expected, the updates are minimal but effective. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO REVIEW: 2022 BMW M240i — Best Non-M BMW on Sale?

I recently had the chance to drive the all-new 2022 BMW M240i xDrive, to see if it really brought back that old-school BMW spirit, as its official corporate literature claimed. Judging by its spec sheet, the M240i should be an absolute riot to drive. Btu is it?. Let’s take a...
CARS
AutoExpress

2023 BMW X5 M facelift spotted

The BMW X5 is due to be facelifted next year, and as these spy shots reveal, testing has begun for the updated high-performance M version. The new X5 M will receive numerous design changes, a revamped interior and potentially even more power. At the front, slimmer headlight units flank a...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
BMW BLOG

BMW 340i M Performance Edition covered in salt gets thoroughly detailed

One of the many special versions the BMW 3 Series F30 received over the years, the M Performance Edition was essentially the closest thing to a full-fat M3. It started off as a 340i before receiving an assortment of upgrades from the vast M Performance catalog. Professional detailer Chromatic Garage drives one in the harsh Canadian winter on roads heavily covered in salt, and as you can see, just two months of use have taken their toll on the car’s appearance.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW i4 M50 Drag Races M3 Competition xDrive With Surprising Result

On Christmas Eve, a BMW and MINI dealer from The Netherlands pitted the BMW M3 Competition against the i4 M50. The showdown between the substantially different M cars took place at Circuit Zandvoort where the EV was the undisputed winner. Many people – including yours truly – complained they should’ve gotten a hold of an M3 xDrive to level the playing field.
CARS
SFGate

First Drive: The 2022 BMW X3 M40i Proves the M Division Is Inescapable

Driving purists and brand diehards have long lamented BMW’s move away from its “ultimate driving machine” focus towards a fuzzier interpretation of its ethos, one seen as being diluted by softer sedans and even more detached sport-utility vehicles. While it’s definitely the case that, in broad strokes,...
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW i4 M50 vs Porsche Taycan — Which is the Better Driver’s Car?

For the most part, the BMW i4’s main competitor is the Tesla Model 3. Not only is it the closest competitor in terms of price, performance, and range, it’s also the most popular EV on the market and competes in the same segment. However, that doesn’t mean the Tesla is the only EV sedan to bring some real competition to the i4. The entry-level Porsche Taycan is also another interesting option for customers looking for an all-electric performance sedan. Which is why, in this new video from Autocar, the BMW i4 M50 and Porsche Taycan go head-to-head.
CARS
Pistonheads

Facelifted BMW M8 Competition unveiled

It was relatively easy to like the current M8 Competition in all its Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe flavours. After all, it looked the part. And came with BMW's irrepressible 4.4-litre V8 in force-of-nature 625hp format. Which bodes well for its successor, because everything of significance remains exactly the same in the new 2022 version.
CARS
pbs.org

Entry Level EV Roundup & 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e

Join us this week as we look at EVs in America today with a roundup of affordable battery electrics. Then Pat Goss on EV charging basics. And Greg Carloss gets amped up over the edge while Stephanie Hart has the latest on growing charging convenience. Plus, BMW’s latest X5 plug-in hybrid.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW X3 and X4 to Get Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go this April

Surprisingly or not, the facelifted BMW X3 and X4 models – unveiled late last year – were not available with the latest Active Cruise Control features from the get go. That will change this April, when the latest version of the Stop & Go function will be available on the SUV and Sports Activity Coupe. The Active Cruise Control function is one of the most useful features you can get in a BMW, especially for longer highway trips. That’s because it has some interesting functions on top of what Adaptive Cruise Control is offering. Unlike the already standard cruise control with braking function, it not only keeps the desired speed between 30 and 160 km/h constant (20 to 100 mph), but also the distance to vehicles ahead, which can be selected by the driver in four stages.
TRAFFIC
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW M5 CS Challenges McLaren 570S to a Drag Race

The BMW M5 CS is widely regarded as one of the best products ever to come from the capable hands of BMW’s M Division. The M5 used to be considered the pinnacle of super sedan performance. However, the BMW M5 has become softer and more luxurious in recent generations, prompting criticism from enthusiasts. That’s not the case with the BMW M5 CS though.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Render: 2023 BMW X5 M Facelift gets subtle updates

2023 will bring a new facelift, this time to the BMW X5 and X6 family of crossovers. Of course, the M counterparts will also be included in the lifecycle impulse. The 2023 BMW X5 M will join the X6 M in this facelift giving customers a slightly refreshed look and new tech. Recent spy photos show that changes are minimal, as the car already looked great. The grille has been changed, given a more angular look that more closely resembles its sibling, the X6 M. Its headlights are also slimmer than before, similar to those seen on the new BMW iX.
CARS
BMW BLOG

NA0 and NA5: Alleged chassis codes for next BMW X3 and 3 Series

The next generation BMW 3 Series and X3 Sports Activity Vehicle will be built on the Neue Klasse platform. As we mentioned in the past, BMW will continue to offer both models with a wide range of drivetrains: from combustion engines to plug-in hybrid and fully-electric vehicles. But at the same time, future models on the NK architecture could also further differentiate between their own models by offering unique designs for a particular drivetrain.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW 5 Series E28 Turbocharged To 390 Wheel HP With E36 Engine

The second-gen BMW 5 Series topped out with the M5’s 255 horsepower, but this E28 is a bit more powerful. Actually, it packs some considerable extra punch. Matt is the proud owner of what used to be a slightly rusted sports sedan bought for 800 AUD. It’s a 1985 model originally powered by an inline-six, 2.0-liter engine some of you know by its M20B20 codename.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy