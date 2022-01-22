ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire in residential building kills 6, injures 15 in Mumbai

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — A major fire in a 19-story residential building killed at least six people and injured 15 others on Saturday in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, officials said.

The fire was caused by a short-circuit in an air conditioner in one of the apartments, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

Residents said the fire started on the 15th floor and a big column of black smoke soon enveloped the building. More than 90 people escaped the building on their own or helped by neighbors, they said.

Ganesh Purnaik, a spokesman for the city government, said the fire left six people dead and 15 hospitalized with injuries.

Four of the injured were in critical condition, said police officer Saurabh Tripathi.

Nearly two dozen fire engines extinguished the blaze and controlled the smoke after a two-hour effort, media reports said. Firefighters rushed the injured to two nearby hospitals.

Pednekar said some of the injured needed oxygen support because they had inhaled smoke.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In August, a fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in Ahmedabad, a major city in Gujarat state. In December 2018, a late-night fire in a Mumbai restaurant killed 15 people.

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Officials: One dead, seven injured in Bronx fire and partial building collapse

BRONX, N.Y. — One person was killed and seven others were injured after an explosion on Tuesday caused a massive fire on a residential block in the Bronx. FDNY crews battled the two-alarm fire that started at a residential building located at 869 Fox Street near Intervale Avenue in the Longwood section of the borough and then spread to several other nearby buildings.
BRONX, NY
WCVB

Michael’s Oceanfront Motel, 2 residential buildings destroyed in wind-fanned 9-alarm fire in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Mass. — Crews battled a massive fire in hurricane-force winds that destroyed at least three buildings — including a motel — in Salisbury early Monday. The wind-fanned Central Avenue blaze was reported at about 2 a.m. and grew to nine alarms. The fire destroyed Michael’s Oceanfront Motel and spread to at least two other residential buildings. At least two other structures were also damaged.
SALISBURY, MA
KEYT

Downtown Los Angeles building fire injures 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire in a restaurant being renovated on the ground floor of a downtown Los Angeles high-rise has injured one person and sent smoke into upper floors. Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart says the fire was quickly extinguished Monday and one person from inside the restaurant was transported to a hospital with burn injuries. All elevators were cleared and workers on the roof were escorted down stairwells.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Delhi#Police#Ap
cbslocal.com

Fire Burns At Residential Building in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire burned at a residential building in San Francisco’s Mission District Wednesday afternoon before firefighters quickly put it under control. The San Francisco Fire Department said in a Twitter post the one-alarm fire was burning at 3663 17th St. between Church and Dolores streets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WMUR.com

Fire tears through residential building in Manchester; 3 taken to hospital

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews responded to the scene of a three-alarm fire in Manchester on Monday morning. The fire broke out at a two-story, three-family home around 6:30 a.m. on Cartier Street. Responding crews called a second alarm at about 6:38 a.m. A third alarm was then struck around 7:05 a.m. The fire was brought under control just after 8 a.m.
MANCHESTER, NH
folsom.ca.us

Exterior Residential Structure Fire

FOLSOM, CA- At 3:29 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for reports of visible flames coming from behind the caller’s home. Firefighters observed a column of smoke while en route. Once on scene, they reported visible exterior flames coming from between two residential houses. Folsom Police Officers confirmed that the primary and secondary homes were evacuated upon arrival. Crews quickly established a water supply, began an aggressive fire attack, and contained the fire to the primary residence with minor extension to the secondary house. The fire was extinguished in approximately 24 minutes from the initial dispatch time.
FOLSOM, CA
The Independent

Three firefighters killed and a fourth injured in Baltimore building collapse

Three Baltimore firefighters were killed and a fourth is fighting for his life in hospital after a vacant rowhouse collapsed trapping them inside, officials said.The firefighters were responding to a blaze in a three-story building on the 200 block of South Stricker St in West Baltimore when it collapsed at 6am on Monday.The victims were identified as Lieutenant Paul Butrim and firefighter/paramedics Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo.Firefighter John McMaster is in hospital in a critical but stable condition. The firefighters had entered the vacant building because there were occupied buildings on either side, Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said.Rescue...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Place
Mumbai
Idaho8.com

At least 16 killed, several injured in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

At least 16 people were killed after a fire tore through a nightclub in Cameroon’s capital city Yaoundé early on Sunday morning, according to the country’s government. Eight other people were seriously wounded in the fire at the Liv Nightclub, according to the government’s statement. During a press conference held at the scene of the fire, the director of the Yaoundé Central Hospital said several people in critical condition were transferred to the hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKTV

Horse injured in Amish buggy crash; other driver flees scene

DEERFIELD, N.Y. – A horse pulling an Amish buggy suffered leg and neck injuries after following a hit-and-run in Deerfield Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, a black Ford sedan crashed into the buggy on Route 12 and fled the scene. Fire crews from Deerfield were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.
The Independent

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry.Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Sydenham, south London on the evening of April 10 last year.Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep, was found guilty of his murder.On Friday, the former care manager was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Her 19-year-old son Tyreese Ulysses, from Catford who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was driven by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Mexican National Sentenced For Rushing Cockpit Of Plane Taxiing At LAX, Assaulting Flight Attendant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for trying to reach the cockpit of a plane taxiing at LAX and assaulting the flight attendant who tried to stop him. Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, was also ordered to pay $20,132 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a count of interference with flight crew members and flight attendant. According to federal prosecutors, Dominguez was a passenger on United Airlines flight 5365, which was being operated by SkyWest Airlines, that was taking off from Los Angeles and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Police Arrest Man With Loaded Gun At Times Square Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody after police say he was spotted with a gun on a subway train in Times Square. Video shows the handcuffed suspect being escorted out of the 42nd Street station. Police say just before 2 p.m., a rider saw a man on a 2 train with a gun, then alerted authorities. Officers stopped the suspect and recovered the firearm, which was loaded. No one was hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

German police say university attacker got weapons in Austria

The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire Monday during a packed lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern German bought three weapons about a week ago in Austria, German police said Wednesday. The gunman killed one person and wounded three others before killing himself.Two of these weapons were seized at the scene, along with around 150 rounds of ammunition. The third weapon, a rifle, was found by Austrian police in a room that the man, who was not identified by name in line with German privacy rules, had rented during his stay in Austria, Heidelberg police said in a statement.Police say...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jury played 15-minute audio clip of fatal attack on psychiatrist in Cardiff park

The jury in the trial of two men and a teenage girl accused of murdering a “well-loved” father-of-two have been played a 15-minute audio clip of the fatal attack.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was “viciously attacked and tortured” in Bute Park, Cardiff in the early hours of July 20 2021.The consultant psychiatrist, who worked in the Ely area of the city, died of his injuries at University Hospital of Wales 16 days later on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and a 17-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons, are being tried for his murder at Merthyr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy