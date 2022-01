The story of Tom Brady’s retirement grew stranger on Saturday as those close to Brady continued to dispute that the quarterback had made a decision on his future. The latest came from Tom Brady Sr., who strongly disputed an ESPN report stating that Brady has decided to retire. Brady Sr. told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi that the story was “total conjecture,” and that the Tampa Bay quarterback had yet to decide on his future. Brady’s father added that any other suggestion is “absolutely wrong.”

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO