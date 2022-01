On January 27, Apifiny, a global digital asset trading network based in New York, announced plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, Abri SPAC I. The transaction deal is expected to close in Q3 of 2022, and Apifiny would become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock market. The transaction is set to give the combined company a valuation of $530 million, which includes up to $57 million in cash held in Abri’s trust account.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO