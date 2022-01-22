ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-24 15:31:00 Expires: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 02:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Morgan; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Scott TN, Campbell, Morgan and Claiborne Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 06:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Snow Showers and Frigid Temperatures This Morning Scattered snow showers will continue to move across the area through early Saturday morning. The snow may be heavy at times reducing visibility. A quick snowfall of 1/2 to 1 inch is possible is less than one hour. Ridgetops and areas near the mountain foothills could see locally higher amounts. This snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, will result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning near zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; South Central Duval FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. Oceanside areas north of Cape Hatteras. Soundside areas south of Rodanthe. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Minor ocean overwash possible along portions of NC 12 between Oregon Inlet and Buxton, especially during times of high tide. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/04 AM 6.1 2.4 2.3 4-6 Moderate 29/05 PM 5.3 1.6 2.5 6 None 30/06 AM 5.9 2.2 1.8 4-5 Minor 30/06 PM 3.8 0.1 0.8 2-3 None 31/06 AM 4.6 0.9 0.4 2 None 31/07 PM 3.5 -0.2 0.4 2 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 1.9 1.3 1.3 2 None 29/06 PM 2.1 1.5 1.6 2 None 30/06 AM 2.3 1.7 1.7 2 None 30/07 PM 1.7 1.1 1.2 1-2 None 31/07 AM 1.7 1.1 1.0 1 None 31/07 PM 1.3 0.7 0.8 1 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 2.0 0.8 1.1 3 None 29/04 PM 3.0 1.8 2.5 3-4 Minor 30/05 AM 2.6 1.4 1.7 2-3 Minor 30/03 PM 1.4 0.2 1.2 1 None 31/07 AM 1.6 0.4 0.6 1 None 31/07 PM 1.3 0.1 0.6 1-2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-31 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Saint Croix and the beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Bronx, Northern Queens, Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Queens; Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Bronx, Southern Westchester and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline is possible once again with the Sunday morning high tide.
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 02:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton Very Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight. An isolated dusting of snow is possible with localized amounts up to one-half inch across higher elevation such as Signal Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Mowbray Mountain, and Flat Top Mountain. Lower elevations around Chattanooga are not forecast to receive measurable snow accumulation. Any light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, may result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning between zero and 10 above zero. Higher elevations will see wind chill values between zero and five below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Outer Banks; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern Outer Banks. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

