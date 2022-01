Bill Cosby, aren’t you tired? Instead of napping, the 84-year-old disgraced actor and comedian has responded to the release of an upcoming Showtime docuseries titled We Need to Talk about Cosby, directed by the stand-up comedian W. Kamau Bell. In a statement provided to People magazine, the actor’s spokesperson called Bell’s series a PR hack job and defended Cosby’s legacy: “Mr. Cosby has spent more than 50 years standing with the excluded; made it possible for some to be included; standing with the disenfranchised; and standing with those women and men who were denied respectful work because of race and gender within the expanses of the entertainment industries.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO