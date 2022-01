Serbian Novak Djokovic, first in the world ranking, has the doors open to play the Acapulco Open, ATP 500 tournament, in February and would not have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The director of the tournament, Raúl Zurutuza, assured this Tuesday that they have been respectful of the times of the best player in the world and have not sought him out, but pointed out that if he wishes to play in Acapulco, as he did in 2017, he will be welcome.

