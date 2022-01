Economic mobility in the United States has been declining for decades. An American born into a poor household in 1980 is less likely to out earn their parents than at any time in nearly a century of record-keeping, according to the World Economic Forum. The United States is now not even among the top 25 countries for social mobility — it’s something we were better at in the 1850s. Poverty is becoming ever more inter generationally entrenched, and despite modest improvements in past years, Philadelphia remains the country’s biggest poor city.

