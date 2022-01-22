ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton status still unknown as Gators take on Vandy

By Bob Redman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a long rough week and a half ahead and to start it without your best player makes It worse, but that is what Mike White and the Florida Gators (11-6, 2-3 SEC) are going to do. Castleton missed the Gators win over Mississippi State on Wednesday and the prognosis doesn’t...

247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Injuries, adversity "extremely tough" on Gators right now

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- As Florida's injury issues continue to mount nearing the midway point of conference play, the Gators are facing one of their toughest challenges to date. Oklahoma State will come to town on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, a brief respite from conference play, and the Gators could be down a trio of players, potentially.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Jason Jitoboh out for season after eye surgery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida center Jason Jitoboh is out for the season after an injury that knocked him out of Wednesday's 78-71 loss to Tennessee. Jitoboh left the game with the help of a team trainer with about two and a half minutes remaining in the first half after taking a shot to his left eye going for an offensive rebound. In clear pain, Jitoboh was escorted off the court and did not return.
NBA
247Sports

Gators running out of options for Saturday’s tilt against Cowboys

The Florida Gators (12-8, 3-5 SEC) are going to be pretty shorthanded to say the least when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 3-5 Big-12) in the SEC/ Big-12 Challenge Saturday at 4. Florida has been missing All-SEC forward Colin Castleton for four games and he’s expected to miss again. Center Jason Jitoboh was Castleton’s replacement and went down Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season after eye surgery. The status of forward CJ Felder is murky at best as he works his way back from a non-COVID illness. Head coach Mike White is going to have to be crafty with the lineups in order to come away with a win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Injuries, illness weighing heavily on Florida frontcourt

The Florida basketball team under Mike White has had an uncanny ability to run into significant adversity during the season over the years. Seemingly any time the program starts to build some momentum in league play, a key injury hits and derails things. That could have been the case almost...
247Sports

LSU coach Brian Kelly impresses the folks at Isidore Newman

LSU head coach Brian Kelly popped in at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman on Wednesday, home of the Top247's No. 1 ranked recruit Arch Manning and his 2023 teammate Will Randle. "Brian Kelly is awesome," Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. The program's 2022 offensive tackle Bo Bordelon...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Candidates for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job

As the Chicago Bears prepare to hire Matt Eberflus, naming him the 18th head coach in franchise history, new general manager Ryan Poles is willing to go back to a defensive minded head coach, one that will shape the identity of the Bears for years to come. For Chicago, hiring a defensive minded head coach in a pass-happy league isn't the issue. In the context of the Bears, the issue is finding a good offensive coordinator and putting together a good offensive staff to allow quarterback Justin Fields to flourish.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals lingering effects from devastating knee injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is over a year removed from a devastating knee injury that brought his rookie season to an abrupt end. In a Nov. 22, 2020, game against the Washington Football Team, Burrow took a low hit directly to his left knee. As a result, he tore his ACL and MCL and partially tore his PCL and meniscus.
NFL
247Sports

Quarterback Dominos: What happens if Caleb Williams doesn't go to USC?

The longer it goes for Caleb Williams, the more unclear things look. Williams released a statement on Jan. 3 when he entered the transfer portal saying that he would evaluate his options but also didn’t shut door on returning to the Sooners in 2022. Many thought that he was surely bound for USC with Lincoln Riley taking over as the head coach in Los Angeles. Williams’ father, Carl, was on the record that the family would check out several schools that gave Caleb the best opportunity to be developed for the NFL. Schools far and wide like Georgia, UCLA, LSU, Miami were inititially reported as in the mix.
