Cypress Hill Announce New Album Back In Black For March 2022 Release, Debut Dark New Track “Bye Bye” Featuring Dizzy Wright

By Federico Cardenas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hip Hop group Cypress Hill has announced the release date for their tenth studio album. The upcoming project, Back in Black has been set to release March 18 through MRNK. Along with the announcement of the upcoming project came the group’s release of a new single, “Bye Bye,” featuring rapper...

Person
Black Milk
Person
Dizzy Wright
