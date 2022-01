Hi everyone! As title says, i have been testing the independen non-persistent mode on my Vmware ESXi 7.0 home lab on the last days, if i power off the guest OS (in this case, a windows10 virtual machine) the changes are discarded, HOWEVER, i have read that if i reboot the guest OS through the restart button inside the vm, the changes will remain after boot.. but they dont remain, they dissapear exactly as if i power off and then power on the vm...

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO