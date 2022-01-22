ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Police seek help identifying suspect in Salem robberies

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say is connected to two Salem robberies in 2021, Salem Police Department announced Friday.

The first robbery happened at United Market and Cigs on Silverton Road around 10 p.m. November 20, 2021.

Police said the second robbery occurred on December 21, 2021, at a 76 Gas Station on Northeast Portland Road around 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported in either robbery, officials said.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect to call Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477, case number 22-1096.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

