Muncie, IN

Silver Alert for missing Muncie teen girl

 7 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Haylee Cummings, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a pastel multicolored sweater, black leggings, and gray and white shoes. She is believed to be in a gold GMC Sonoma extended cab truck with unknown Georgia plates.

Haylee is missing from Muncie, Indiana and was last seen on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:15 am.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Haylee Cummings, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or 911.

