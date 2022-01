STOCKTON — The Pacific men’s basketball returns to the Alex G. Spanos Center on Saturday as the Tigers face off against BYU for the second time this season. On Thursday, Alphonso Anderson led the Tigers, scoring a team-high 17 points against Portland. Anderson shot 40% (two-for-five) from the field during the first half of action but connected on five of his eight free-throw attempts. The senior from Tacoma, Washington, finished the game four-for-nine from the field and registered his third double-double of the season as he collected 10 rebounds.

