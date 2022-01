NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cold temps and cabin fever got you down? Stick an umbrella in your drink and join us for a return trip to some of Chronicle’s island destinations. Anthony explores some of the 365 beaches on the island of Antigua (one for every day of the year). Shayna Seymour climbs aboard a catamaran to sail the waters around Barbados. And Ted Reinstein finds a little R&R right nearby in Bermuda. New England beach weather may be six months off but this island tour may help tide you over!

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO