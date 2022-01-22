Tacoma startup performs zero-emissions aircraft test flight

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Tacoma startup, ZEVA AERO, completed its first successful test flight of its zero-emissions electric aircraft on Jan. 9, according to an announcement on its website.

The startup’s eight zero-emission electric motor-driven propeller aircraft performed vertical takeoffs and landings in four flights, which totaled more than four minutes of controlled hovering while untethered during testing.

The aircraft, which is made for a single pilot and is able to fit in a parking space, is projected to hit speeds of up to 160 mph at a range of up to 50 miles, according to its website.

According to the startup’s website, it hopes to bring personal air transportation to everyone.

