Tacoma startup performs zero-emissions aircraft test flight

By Joshua Bessex, The News Tribune
 7 days ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Tacoma startup, ZEVA AERO, completed its first successful test flight of its zero-emissions electric aircraft on Jan. 9, according to an announcement on its website.

The startup’s eight zero-emission electric motor-driven propeller aircraft performed vertical takeoffs and landings in four flights, which totaled more than four minutes of controlled hovering while untethered during testing.

The aircraft, which is made for a single pilot and is able to fit in a parking space, is projected to hit speeds of up to 160 mph at a range of up to 50 miles, according to its website.

According to the startup’s website, it hopes to bring personal air transportation to everyone.

SirNameEntity
7d ago

yeah there is more to air traffic then people realize. air space has to be severely monitored and being permitted to fly will be a whole different story. i guarantee that you will always have to fly in a specific air space just because of the fact you may easily veer off and hurt someone or yourself. i see people having the power to have the vehicles to fly affordably, but there will definitely be some kind of restrictions on this.

Reply
2
