Washington falters in final moments to Oregon

By Evie Mason The Daily
The Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington women’s basketball program was looking for a turnaround Friday as the team returned for its first home outing in more than a month. A nail-biting game pursued between the Huskies and visiting Oregon, as neither team was able to completely pull away from the other, and both teams continued...

The Daily

Second half struggles prove to be detrimental for Huskies

Close, but no cigar. That has been the story of the Washington women’s basketball team’s Pac-12 season up to this point. After having four games postponed, the Huskies returned Jan. 14 after a two-week absence from the court. The lack of experience and time on the court has certainly shown for Washington.
