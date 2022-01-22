Washington falters in final moments to Oregon

Editor’s note: “From the Crow’s Nest” is a bi-weekly column showcasing authors and literary works from the Pacific Northwest. I always find it hard to approach literature that claims to tackle the unspoken burden weighing me down. Growing up in the South, mental health was not taken seriously — much less in online communities where, rather than a realistic depiction of depression, affluent white teenagers were seen romanticizing the very battle I wanted to surrender to. The only way to be taken seriously was to hide my trauma and depression beneath a sunny, can-do personality, even though underneath I never felt like I belonged in any social setting. To this day, I struggle coming onto campus without those thoughts resurfacing and controlling me, equipped with a million excuses to leave any social situation.

