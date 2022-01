With most of us now well versed in the whole working remotely thing, many people are starting to realize that their family laptop from 2015 just isn't cutting it anymore. That's why PC sales are having their best year in a decade and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down. PC-makers and retailers are taking advantage of the noise to clear out last year's inventory to make room for the next-generation models announced at CES. That means there are big savings in store if you're looking to upgrade this new year.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO