ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man shot and injured in southeast Fresno

By Stephen Jones
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqMhN_0dskYQna00

FRESNO (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno Friday night that left one man injured.

Police say they were called around 10:40 p.m. for shots that were fired near South Peach Avenue and East Kings Canyon Road.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a white car that had multiple bullet holes police said. The man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his lower leg and is in stable condition.

Police say the victim told them there was an altercation at the Ranchwood Condos and that the suspect followed him and opened fire.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time and the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

2 killed in head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a head-on crash in Fresno County, in an area north of Centerville, according to the CHP. Officers say it happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. in the area of Belmont and Zediker avenues. Officials say the two vehicles, a white sedan and a silver sedan, collided […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Van crashes into motel in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a van crashed it into a motel in Tulare on Friday night, officials say. The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. at the Budget Inn on East Paige Avenue near Highway 99, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver told them he meant to hit the […]
TULARE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Shooting#Kings Canyon#Ksee Kgpe Rrb
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after employee’s tooth broke in assault at Fresno car dealership, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 26-year-old man was arrested after he broke an employee’s tooth during an assault Tuesday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.  Officers said they responded to a car dealership near Shaw and Blackstone avenues regarding a disturbance between an unknown person and an employee. Officers say Anthony Michael Jaramillo produced a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Man found shot in alley in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in an alley in Visalia early Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 3:35 a.m., a 39-year-old man was approached by the suspect in an alley near Strawberry and 2nd streets. According to officers, an altercation between the 39-year-old […]
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Honoring Black History: Fresno Police’s first female officer

Fresno Calif. (KGPE) — The motto “protect and serve” is a true motivation for many who become peace officers. That includes the first woman to wear a badge in Fresno’s Police Department: Sergeant Victorya Blaswich. “Do you take women?,” Blaswich recalled asking the sitting chief of police during a community meeting she attended in southwest Fresno. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Porterville man found dead in canal, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing last week was found dead in a canal on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say 27-year-old Jose Manuel Pancho Castro was reported missing after he was last seen by family members on Friday, January 14. The following day, Castro’s vehicle was found […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy