Man shot and injured in southeast Fresno

FRESNO (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno Friday night that left one man injured.

Police say they were called around 10:40 p.m. for shots that were fired near South Peach Avenue and East Kings Canyon Road.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a white car that had multiple bullet holes police said. The man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his lower leg and is in stable condition.

Police say the victim told them there was an altercation at the Ranchwood Condos and that the suspect followed him and opened fire.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time and the shooting is still under investigation.

