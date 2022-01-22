ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch vs Switch OLED: which should you buy?

By Richard Priday
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you pick up a Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch OLED, you'll have access to a huge amount of top-quality gaming. Perhaps you want to analyse and learn from these titles, or just need a new way to relax. Either way, you've made a good choice. Of the...

Creative Bloq

Microsoft killed Xbox One (and we're not remotely surprised)

Microsoft quietly discontinued Xbox One at the end of 2020 to focus on production of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Microsoft is brutal when it comes to moving on, so we're not surprised its maligned console is killed to give Xbox Series X/S a clear run. This comes a day after Sony said it will produce 1 million PlayStation 4 consoles this year.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo warns Switch buyers of accidentally using scam websites as chip shortage makes OLED console hard to get

Nintendo has warned against fake websites purporting to be selling its Switch console at a discount.“We have confirmed the existence of a fake website that impersonates Nintendo’s homepage”, the video game company tweeted.“Please be careful not to mistake it for our website, and do not purchase products from fake websites.”【ご注意】この度、任天堂のホームページになりすました偽のウェブサイトの存在を確認しました。お客様には、当社ホームページとお間違えのないようご注意いただくとともに、偽のウェブサイトから商品を購入されないようお願いいたします。くわしくはこちらをご覧ください。https://t.co/34pOhGQPsv— 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) January 14, 2022Nintendo also warned that buying from fake sites could unintentionally hand over personal and financial information to malicious individuals, who could then use it for identity theft or other crimes."Purchasing products on fake sites may result in fraudulent damage such as unauthorized acquisition of personal information....
VIDEO GAMES
addictivetips.com

How to update Minecraft on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has been doing exceptionally well as a console. It’s been one of the most popular items to buy during past holiday seasons. New versions of the console have been released and lots of popular game titles are available for it, not least of which is Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Tsunageru Puzzle Tamagotori announced for Nintendo Switch

Hatsune Miku all the way! For Miku fans, there can never be enough Miku. Hatsune Miku: Colorful stage! is finally available worldwide for mobile devices since December. stand with me now Hatsune Miku: Tsunageru Puzzle Tamagotori another console game. Crypton Future Media resign but so far nothing more than the...
VIDEO GAMES
reviewed.com

Nintendo’s new Switch OLED is near-perfect handheld gaming goodness

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The new OLED Switch is the best Switch right now, but it’s not much of a reason to upgrade if yours still works. Of course, a lot of people have...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Nintendo Switch Online Appointment for BanjoKazooie

Nintendo Announces Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Sign Up Tomorrow Banjo Kazooie can look forward to. A trailer already gets us in the mood for the newcomer. Appeared in PAL realms Banjo Kazooie on July 17, 1998 for the Nintendo 64. An Xbox 360 port followed on November 26, 2008.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Switch Games: 30 Stellar Nintendo Experiences

The Nintendo Switch has an absolutely massive library filled with great games, including a stable of first-party exclusives and robust third-party support. The library has only grown in quality in 2021, which can make it hard to decide which games are worth your time and money. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch games--titles that we believe are essential for every Switch owner. The Nintendo Switch's library became even more impressive in 2021 thanks to a wide variety of new exclusives. And 2022 looks to be one of the biggest years for the console yet, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Advance Wars, Bayonetta 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and the Breath of the Wild sequel (hopefully) on the horizon.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Exploration Adventure, Astroneer, Lands on Nintendo Switch

System Era Softworks has just unleashed Astroneer on the Nintendo Switch. Alongside it has landed a brand new launch trailer for the game. Astroneer is available as a 1.3GB download on the Switch eShop for $29.99. However, a physical release is set to arrive sometime in the February time frame. You can delve even deeper into the game at the official Astroneer website.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

You need to play the grizzliest brawler ever on Nintendo Switch ASAP

On December 2, 1983, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video dropped on MTV. It’s hard to overstate this moment of cultural domination for The King of Pop. The album Thriller was in the midst of its jaw-dropped run as Billboard’s number one album, which lasted from February 26, 1983, to April 14, 1984. “Thriller” itself was the seventh and final single of the album, and its music video became unmissable. The indelible mark it left on the zeitgeist invaded even the video game industry, and the monstrous retro results are worth playing today on the Nintendo Switch (assuming you’ve got the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: $20 Off Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle in Stock, Alienware m15 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1350

Today Woot is offering $20 off the Xbox Series S gaming console. That's the first ever discount we've seen for any next-generation console. Thanks to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it seems like a smart decision to jump onto the Xbox bandwagon right now. In other deal news, Dell is offering a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle, score an Alienware m15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop for only $1349.99 after coupon code, or pick up a Sony Bravia 65" 4K OLED TV for only $1499.99 at Best Buy, These deals and more below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK: Stock updates from all the major retailers

In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded Switch console – gamers started to give up on the rumours of the next-gen device ever coming true.Au...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

