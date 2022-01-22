ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks' Spencer Martin: Plays well in shootout loss

CBS Sports
 2022-01-22

Martin stopped 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers. Martin was playing in his first game since making...

www.cbssports.com

hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Sam Reinhart
iheart.com

CBS Sports

Ducks' Buddy Robinson: Sends assist in shootout loss

Robinson produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. Robinson set up Jakob Silfverberg's second-period tally. While Robinson has been a regular presence in the lineup, his assist Wednesday ended a 12-game point drought. The 30-year-old winger has only three points with 36 hits, 22 shots on net and five PIM as a source of toughness on the Ducks' fourth line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Logs power-play assist

Hughes notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Jets. Hughes helped out on a Brock Boeser goal in the third period. In his last six games, Hughes has produced five helpers, all of which have come with the man advantage. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to 33 points (17 on the power play), 85 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 42 contests. He'll need to keep contributing on offense, as he doesn't add much else to his stat line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Collects helper in shootout loss

Granlund managed an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers. Granlund had the secondary helper on Filip Forsberg's opening tally in the first period. In his last four outings, Granlund has racked up a goal and three assists. The 29-year-old continues to be the playmaker on a line with Forsberg and Matt Duchene, with Granlund up to six goals and 31 helpers in 43 appearances this season.
NHL
Los Angeles Daily News

John Gibson’s stellar play helps Ducks steal a point in shootout loss to Leafs

The Ducks desperately needed a rescue against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. They weren’t very good for the better part of 65 minutes against their fourth consecutive elite opponent, but since goaltender John Gibson was razor sharp from start to finish, they banked another point in the standings.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Kept busy in shootout loss

Saros allowed two goals on 46 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers. Saros had his hands full in a tough road game, but he was able to keep things tied into a shootout, where Connor McDavid dangled on him for the decisive tally. This ended Saros' three-game winning streak, but it wouldn't be fair to pin the blame on him. The 26-year-old is now 23-11-3 with a 2.36 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 37 appearances. The Predators' last game before the All-Star break is Tuesday at home versus the Canucks. The Finn will be headed to the midseason exhibition after earning his first All-Star nomination.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Duchene: Lights lamp in shootout loss

Duchene scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers. Duchene gave the Predators a 2-1 lead in the second period. In his last three games, he's showed a strong finishing touch with four goals and an assist. The 31-year-old has 21 tallies, 40 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 41 contests overall. He's only reached the 70-point mark in two seasons in his career, but he's on pace for a new personal best if he can sustain his current pace in the second half of the campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Matt Murray: Dazzles in shootout loss

Murray made 27 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina on Thursday. Murray has been making some great saves for the Sens in the last several games and Thursday was no different. And that inspires the young squad in front of him, especially with a half-dozen forwards out with significant injuries. Since the Sens returned to action post-COVID protocols, Murray is 3-0-2 with one shutout.
NHL
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

