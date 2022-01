When you're working on the computer provided to you by your employer, you must use it for the purpose it is intended. The system isn’t your personal computer, thus, you shouldn’t be using it for your personal property. If you work in a big organization, then you must be aware that your company might have software that gives them details about what you’re doing on the system they have provided you - which websites are you visiting, or maybe keep an eye on your emails.

