The multi-hypenate entertainer Steve Harvey has basically done it all in Hollywood, from acting to stand-up comedy to game-show hosting to talk-show hosting and then some. Which means that even beyond his own comedic skills, Harvey has served as impersonation fodder for other comedians such as his protégé Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson and Godfrey. And when he appeared on the talk show Nick Cannon to promote his new ABC series Judge Steve Harvey, the Family Feud frontman expressed his disdain for that trio’s frequent impressions in the most delightfully hilarious way: with facetiously harsh threats.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO