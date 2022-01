Kyrou scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Kyrou showed patience with the puck before flinging it past Jacob Markstrom at 4:10 of the third period. The 23-year-old Kyrou has continued to play well since the holiday break with eight goals and nine assists in his last 12 outings. The Ontario native has 17 tallies, 42 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 39 contests overall. Fantasy managers would likely prefer him to have a little more job security in the top six, but he's shown an ability to add offense in a variety of roles this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO