A boy befriends a monster in trailer for Shudder horror Slapface

"What happened?" "Did you see it?" Shudder has revealed the official trailer for Slapface, an indie horror film landing on the streaming service this February. It originally premiered last year at the Cinequest Film Festival and FrightFest, also stopping by Grimmfest and the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival in Belgium. A boy deals with the loss of his mother by creating a dangerous relationship with a monster rumored to live in the woods. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures. The film stars August Maturo as Lucas, with Mike Manning, Dan Hedaya, Mirabelle Lee, Lukas Hassel, Libe Barer, Bianca D’Ambrosio, and Chiara D'Ambrosio. This won the Audience Award at Cinequest, and looks like a thrilling little horror film with a good twist in the story.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO