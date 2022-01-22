ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A boy befriends a monster in trailer for Shudder horror Slapface

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its arrival on Shudder this February, a trailer, poster and images have been released for the hit festival horror Slapface. Based on writer-director Jeremiah Kipp’s short film of the same name, the film follows Lucas (August Maturo), a lonely...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has people scared to fall asleep

Don't Miss: Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more I read the summary of an academic study recently that fascinated me about all you heathens who love horror movies. Basically, the takeaway was that viewers who happily subject themselves to the twists, scares, and stomach-churning terror of the horror genre actually have more mental resilience than the average person. Which, among other things, puts them in something of a better position to handle an event like the current global health pandemic. According to Psychology Today, in detailing the new study, one theory holds that “horror films...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
August Maturo
BGR.com

A scandalous new Netflix serial killer thriller has everyone glued to their screens

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $40 Echo Show 5, $15 pillows, $20 sheets, more “I guess I always did dream of being famous.” Those are the first words we hear in the trailer for 2021’s Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, about an infamous female serial killer. “I didn’t take no crap from nobody. ‘Specially men.” As recounted in Netflix’s summary of this film — which is currently one of the top streaming titles on the platform — it tracks the life of Aileen Wuornos. Wuornos is a woman who married a yacht club president in 1976 and went on to cause...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Cursed’ Trailer: Boyd Holbrook & Kelly Reilly Star In The Period Horror Film Coming Next Month

A Sundance debut for a film is a dream come true for many filmmakers. There aren’t very many stages bigger than Sundance to introduce a feature and hopefully earn acclaim that can help carry your film to big things in the months to come. But sometimes, it doesn’t necessarily work out as you might hope for, which is the case for the horror film, “The Cursed.”
MOVIES
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Declares He Is Officially ‘Goth’ After Prepping to Play Dracula

After admittedly being “marginalized by the studio system” following a “few flops,” Nicolas Cage is ready for his second (third? fourth?) act. The iconic star — don’t call Cage an “actor” — has been preparing to play an equally influential figure: Dracula. Cage stars in Chris McKay’s “Renfield,” about the vampire’s servant and henchman in an insane asylum. And yes, it’s a horror-comedy co-starring Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, and Ben Schwartz. “Rick and Morty” screenwriter Ryan Ridley penned the script, reportedly set in the present day. “A word I don’t like anymore, ‘acting,'” Cage told the Los Angeles Times. “I sound...
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Supernatural Thriller 'Slapface' Heading to Shudder

"What happened?" "Did you see it?" Shudder has revealed the official trailer for Slapface, an indie horror film landing on the streaming service this February. It originally premiered last year at the Cinequest Film Festival and FrightFest, also stopping by Grimmfest and the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival in Belgium. A boy deals with the loss of his mother by creating a dangerous relationship with a monster rumored to live in the woods. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures. The film stars August Maturo as Lucas, with Mike Manning, Dan Hedaya, Mirabelle Lee, Lukas Hassel, Libe Barer, Bianca D’Ambrosio, and Chiara D'Ambrosio. This won the Audience Award at Cinequest, and looks like a thrilling little horror film with a good twist in the story.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘blood’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Bradley Rust Gray’s blood is a beautifully observed film that never arrives at its desired emotional destination. After her husband dies, Chloe (Carla Juri), a reserved photographer, travels to Japan for a work trip. She’s there to photograph craftsman — wasabi makers, ceramists, soba masters — and their intricate processes. Between these appointments, she spends time with her husband’s friend Toshi (Takashi Ueno), a scruffy Japanese man, and his daughter (Futaba Okazaki). The duo’s relationship begins amicably but as they grow closer, romantic feelings emerge. Blood meticulously traverses the ridges and grooves of Chloe’s grief, watching the young widow as she navigates...
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'All the Moons' Trailer Reveals a Vampiric Coming-Of-Age Story From Shudder

2022 looks to be another stand out year for Shudder, who just released a trailer for All the Moons, a Spanish-language horror film directed by Igor Legarreta and showcasing a vampire coming-of-age story. The trailer presents a combination of a war story, a vampire movie, a tale soaked in religious...
MOVIES
Collider

'Honeycomb' Trailer Reveals a Feminine Coming-of-Age Horror

Avalon Fast is set to debut her psychological coming-of-age story Honeycomb at Slamdance and in a new teaser trailer for the movie, we can see Fast's unique storytelling mixed with a story of female friendship that has everyone talking about Honeycomb. Fast made a name for herself at a young age, getting recognition for a number of short films and fully launching her career after graduating from high school.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Shudder Acquires Sundance Psychological Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’

Ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the rights to psychological horror film “Speak No Evil” have been acquired by Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural thrillers. An official selection of Sundance Midnight, “Speak No Evil” is written and...
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance Horror ‘Hatching’ Brings Scares With a Bird Monster and Gymnastics Mom

“Hatching,” a Finnish horror movie premiering at Sundance, has two monsters at the center of its story: a grotesque bird creature and a pushy gymnastics mom. Helmed by Hanna Bergholm in her feature directorial debut, “Hatching” follows 12-year-old gymnast Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) as she struggles to live up to the high expectations of her mother (Sophia Heikkilä) — oh, and she discovers a mysterious bird egg and secretly cares for it in her room. Over time, the egg grows larger until it hatches a disturbing, bird-like monster whom Tinja affectionately names Alli. Tinja keeps the creature hidden from her family, and...
MOVIES
Collider

'Hellbender' Trailer Shows an Occult-Themed Coming-of-Age Horror

Shudder has released a trailer, images, and official poster for their anticipated horror flick, Hellbender. Created by thriller crafting family, The Adams, the feature will be a terrifying tale of one young girl’s horrific journey into adulthood as she begins to unravel the mystifying secrets surrounding her family. Hellbender is a Shudder original film that will creep onto the AMC offshoot on Thursday, February 24.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy