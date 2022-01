I don’t know if I want K-actor Na In Woo to do a three-fer in this category of being the replacement player but he’s certainly making the most of it. The production of long running KBS variety show 2 Days & 1 Night (1 Night 2 Days or 1N2D) has announced a new permanent member in Na In Woo, clearly taking over as the “young actor” spot after former permanent cast member actor Kim Sun Ho was let go last October 2021 after his scandal with his ex-girlfriend’s abortion. I have no idea if Na In Woo’s real life personality would suit a variety or whether he will have the same chemistry with the other permanent members, a big reason for Kim Sun Ho’s popularity in the year prior was in part due to viewers really liking his warm charm on IN2D. It’s a high profile gig for Na In Woo and the second time he’s stepped in for a scandal removed male actor, he took over for Ji Soo in the KBS sageuk River Where the Moon Rises last year.

