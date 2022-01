Larkin scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks. Larkin cashed in on a turnover at 15:25 of the third period, but the Red Wings' comeback effort fell short. The 25-year-old has racked up four goals and two assists in his last six outings. For the season, he's at 20 goals, 38 points, 111 shots on net, 25 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 38 appearances. He's got a strong hold on the first-line center role and will represent the Red Wings at the All-Star Game.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO