‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Looking Back at the Beautiful Fury of Sinéad O’Connor

By Owen Gleiberman
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbum covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of...

MovieMaker

A Salute to Sinéad O’Connor, the Pop Star Who Did Everything Wrong

Sinéad O’Connor’s first record label wanted her to grow her hair long and wear heels. She shaved it and wore combat boots. When she got pregnant recording her first album, the suits told her to get an abortion. She had the baby. Everyone told her to shut up about politics, not to gripe about the Grammys, and that she was completely out of bounds to tear up that picture of the pope on Saturday Night Live.
MUSIC
Roger Ebert

Sundance 2022: Nothing Compares, All That Breathes, Tantura

On their face, stories concerning a controversial 1990s pop star, three Indian men dedicating their lives to saving birds, and a decades-old massacre shouldn’t connect, but such is the unpredictability of the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. Political unrest connects these three films. Unlikely heroes populate them. And each is more inspiring, more intimate, than the last.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

2022 Sundance Film Festival Review – Nothing Compares

Co-written and directed by Kathryn Ferguson. A feature documentary that tells the story of Sinéad O’Connor’s phenomenal rise to worldwide fame, and how her iconoclastic personality resulted in her exile from the pop mainstream. Much as countless statuesque entertainers have had their life’s work reconsidered for the...
MOVIES
929nin.com

Sinead O’Connor Documentary Can’t Use ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

A new documentary chronicling the life of Irish singer Sinead O' Connor was denied use of a song that had a tremendous impact on her career: Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U." O'Connor first recorded the track for her 1990 album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got. It became one of her most successful hits, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But apart from a few chords, the upcoming documentary film Nothing Compares does not include the song. According to a title card that appears at the end of the film, "The Prince estate denied use of Sinead's recording of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in this film." There has been no further comment from the estate regarding use of the song.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Nothing Compares

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2022 REVIEW! Nothing Compares is a biopic on the career and life of Grammy Award-winning Sinéad O’Connor. She has unflinchingly stood and continues to stand her ground for her beliefs and purpose for decades now. As a voice of change, which was wildly misunderstood during her peak, Sinéad had the intestinal fortitude to stick with her conventions while the world ripped her to shreds.
MOVIES
