Schumer gets it half-right on filibuster

 7 days ago

Fox News

Senator Bill Hagerty: Senator Schumer Is Making Vulnerable Democrats Walk The Plank By Pushing Voting Rights Legislation & Ending The Filibuster So He Can Avoid A Primary From AOC

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) tells Brian Kilmeade the way President Biden spoke about a minor incursion by Russia into Ukraine was essentially an invitation to Russia to invade. Hagerty says any incursion is an act of war. Hagerty found it amazing President Biden was trying to take credit for the failures he has had in his first year in office when he said he outperformed expectations. Hagerty believes President Biden is in a downward spiral and he should have taken credit for more catastrophes in a year than any other president in history. When asked about the impact on vulnerable democrat senators after Senator Schumer has pushed to end the filibuster and called for a vote on voting rights legislation, Hagerty responded that Schumer doesn’t care about them and this is all about the New York Senate Primary taking place in June. Hagerty thinks Schumer doesn’t mind making vulnerable democrat senators walk the plank just so he can make certain he will not get a primary from the likes of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Schumer’s Filibuster Failure

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after Schumer’s failed vote to overturn the filibuster in an attempt to federalize the electoral process:. “Tonight, in a bizarre act of political self-immolation, Senate Democrats, led by President Biden and cheered on by the corrupt corporate media, showed the American people that a bipartisan majority opposes breaking the Senate to destroy our election system. Americans don’t support abolishing voter ID laws, legalizing ballot harvesting, and giving leftist federal bureaucrats unchecked power over state and local elections. I hope Democrats take no for an answer and give up on this authoritarian power grab. But if they’re too beholden to their radical liberal base to stop, I’ll continue to fight them every step of the way.”
BGR.com

Better than stimulus checks: This new program gets some people $900 every month

In the pre-pandemic days, the idea of the government — whether at the federal, state, or local level — offering someone a basic income guarantee, in the form of checks over an extended period of time, was not a mainstream sort of policy idea. Today, though, state and local governments around the US have undertaken a slew of these basic income experiments, offering what amounts to free money to broad swaths of their populations.
Fox News

Jen Psaki clashes with liberal MSNBC host over Biden's filibuster flip-flop

White House press secretary Jen Psaki's appearance on MSNBC Thursday wasn't the normal friendly affair as she clashed with left-wing host Mehdi Hasan. During an appearance on "The 11th Hour," Psaki was pressed by Hasan over the timeline of Biden's decision to change his mind and openly support the idea of changing the Senate filibuster, with the latter relentlessly questioning Psaki as to why it took so long for him to complete his turn on the issue.
MSNBC

Lindsey Graham ignores his own record, moves to outlaw deficits

During George W. Bush's presidency, the Republican administration added about $5 trillion to the national debt in eight years. At the time, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stood by the White House, backing the Bush/Cheney tax cuts and spending bills without regard for deficits. During Donald Trump's presidency, the...
