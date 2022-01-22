ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer gets it half-right on filibuster

restorationnewsmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, U.S. Senate Democrats tried and failed to pass a...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Senator Bill Hagerty: Senator Schumer Is Making Vulnerable Democrats Walk The Plank By Pushing Voting Rights Legislation & Ending The Filibuster So He Can Avoid A Primary From AOC

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) tells Brian Kilmeade the way President Biden spoke about a minor incursion by Russia into Ukraine was essentially an invitation to Russia to invade. Hagerty says any incursion is an act of war. Hagerty found it amazing President Biden was trying to take credit for the failures he has had in his first year in office when he said he outperformed expectations. Hagerty believes President Biden is in a downward spiral and he should have taken credit for more catastrophes in a year than any other president in history. When asked about the impact on vulnerable democrat senators after Senator Schumer has pushed to end the filibuster and called for a vote on voting rights legislation, Hagerty responded that Schumer doesn’t care about them and this is all about the New York Senate Primary taking place in June. Hagerty thinks Schumer doesn’t mind making vulnerable democrat senators walk the plank just so he can make certain he will not get a primary from the likes of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filibuster#Senate Democrats#News Today#The Johnstonian News
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Schumer’s Filibuster Failure

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after Schumer’s failed vote to overturn the filibuster in an attempt to federalize the electoral process:. “Tonight, in a bizarre act of political self-immolation, Senate Democrats, led by President Biden and cheered on by the corrupt corporate media, showed the American people that a bipartisan majority opposes breaking the Senate to destroy our election system. Americans don’t support abolishing voter ID laws, legalizing ballot harvesting, and giving leftist federal bureaucrats unchecked power over state and local elections. I hope Democrats take no for an answer and give up on this authoritarian power grab. But if they’re too beholden to their radical liberal base to stop, I’ll continue to fight them every step of the way.”
TEXAS STATE
tennesseestar.com

Washington Correspondent Neil W. McCabe Talks Schumer’s Voting Rights Act and Filibuster

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed The Tennessee Star’s National Political Editor Neil McCabe to the newsmaker line to discuss the prowess of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Voting Rights Act bill and the human dignity factor interrupting a vote against the filibuster by Senators Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Daily Freeman

Letter: Sen. Schumer’s actions against filibuster dangerous

In recent days, we have seen actions by senior politicians that should cause concern. Specifically, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., participated in and is taking steps to change political processes for the purpose of implementing legislation that is at best questionable. He is participating in the action to “blow up the Senate” by removing the filibuster.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy