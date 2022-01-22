Schumer gets it half-right on filibuster

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) tells Brian Kilmeade the way President Biden spoke about a minor incursion by Russia into Ukraine was essentially an invitation to Russia to invade. Hagerty says any incursion is an act of war. Hagerty found it amazing President Biden was trying to take credit for the failures he has had in his first year in office when he said he outperformed expectations. Hagerty believes President Biden is in a downward spiral and he should have taken credit for more catastrophes in a year than any other president in history. When asked about the impact on vulnerable democrat senators after Senator Schumer has pushed to end the filibuster and called for a vote on voting rights legislation, Hagerty responded that Schumer doesn’t care about them and this is all about the New York Senate Primary taking place in June. Hagerty thinks Schumer doesn’t mind making vulnerable democrat senators walk the plank just so he can make certain he will not get a primary from the likes of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO