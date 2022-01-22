ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

We Rate Splunk At Buy

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Splunk fell off the wagon some months ago - the vertiginous stock price declines now hitting some software names are old news to this old lag. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Grocery Outlet: A Growth Stock At A Fair Valuation

GO is a compelling investment opportunity for value investors, having a differentiated, high-growth business model with a moat. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:GO) is a compelling investment opportunity for value investors, having a differentiated, high-growth business model with a moat. The company is trading close to its IPO price of $22 per share and close to its 52 week low of $21 per share. Moreover, I believe GO is trading at a discount to its intrinsic value based on my DCF analysis. In other words, the stock is a buy at the moment.
DRINKS
Seeking Alpha

Equity Market Correction Opens Door For Quality Recovery

Value stocks have performed better than growth stocks in the US and globally. It's been a challenging start to the year for equity investors, with markets dragged down by a sell-off starting in expensive technology stocks, particularly in the US. While the correction is unsettling, we think it may open the door for a healthier recovery in which companies with high-quality, sustainable businesses can stand out.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

GrowGeneration Stock: Bullish Following The Selloff While Waiting For Green Shoots

GRWG, as the leading hydroponics gardening supplies retailer, has been under pressure amid weaker trends in the cannabis market. GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) is the largest retail chain of hydroponic gardening products in North America with 62 locations and a leading distributor for commercial customers. Without beating around the bush, the target market here is cannabis cultivation with the company benefiting from the wave of regulation and legalization for marijuana. On this point, all of GrowGeneration products are legal and simply serve as the necessary supplies like nutrients, lighting, and environmental controls for both small and large-scale producers. While growth has been strong over the last several years, the stock has been extremely volatile with a sense that valuation reached extreme levels at the highs in 2021. That said, we like GRWG following the selloff considering the company remains an industry leader with overall solid fundamentals supporting a positive long-term outlook.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splunk#Buy And Hold#Enterprise Software#Stock
Seeking Alpha

Gravity: Cheap Beyond Rational

Gravity is trading extremely cheap. Gravity Co. (GRVY) is a gaming company with a single, albeit successful, franchise. The company is trading extremely cheap given its financial success. I believe that the reason for the discount is the company's reluctance in returning cash to shareholders as well as the lack of coverage in the name. While it may take a while, I believe in the eventual use of cash in a value-adding activity catalyzing multi-bagger returns in the name.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Tesla: The Bottom Is Near

Since the year started, Tesla's (TSLA) stock has been on a perpetual slide. The general risk-off environment and growth concerns have caused the stock to deflate by more than 30% in 2022. Moreover, while Tesla reported better than anticipated quarterly results, shares plunged as the company expressed concerns about supply chain issues having a possible impact on growth this year.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Triple-A Rated Stocks to Buy Now

If ever there’s a time for triple-A rated stocks, this is it. There are global supply chain issues, which are affecting dozens of sectors. There’s pandemic stimulus money still sloshing around trying to find a place to go. And there are consumers and businesses getting hit with rising inflation.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.: Attractive Dividend, Even More Attractive Short Puts

I think the dividend is reasonably well covered, which makes this 3.7% yielding stock attractive. The shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) are basically flat for the past year, against a gain of ~15% for the S&P 500. This relative underperformance, plus the generous dividend yield, put the company on my radar. I’m growing quite nervous about the overall market, and am looking for defensive names, and MSC might fit the bill. I’ll decide whether or not it makes sense to buy the stock by looking at the financial history here, and by considering the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. My financial analysis will be focused on whether the dividend is sustainable or not. In addition, me being me, I’m going to write about the risk-reducing, yield-enhancing potential of put options.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Why We Bought The Plunge In Equinix

Outstanding growth rate comparable which few REITs can match or beat. We've been waiting for nearly a year to cover Equinix (EQIX). The data center REITs have a strong correlation with the tower REITs. Consequently, they tend to dive at the same time and then recover together. That can be pretty annoying since we prefer to provide more coverage on the REITs that are on sale. Because EQIX would go on sale at the same time as the tower REITs, it was harder to get a great opportunity to open coverage on EQIX.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Purple Innovation Stock: Upside On Reset Expectations

Purple Innovation faced a manufacturing setback last year with disappointing earnings leading to a crash in the stock price. Purple Innovation (PRPL) is a manufacturer and distributor of premium mattresses and related bedding products. The brand is recognized for its unique designs featuring the proprietary "Hyper-Elastic Polymer" which Purple markets as advanced technology to provide "superior comfort". The company has seen strong growth in recent years and was an early pandemic winner, capturing a boost of demand from consumers spending more on home goods. That said, the stock has been under significant pressure following a series of disappointing earnings in 2021 and a softer outlook. Indeed, a manufacturing maintenance incident in Q2 ended up limiting production resulting in poor sales through Q3. The upside here is that the issue has since been resolved while a new CEO is confident in the long-term opportunities. All in all, the company maintains positive fundamentals but will need to prove it can execute on a successful turnaround.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Schwab stock slides late in session as 2022 expenses outlook increases

Charles Schwab (SCHW -1.6%) is falling in late Friday trading after Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford told investors that adjusted expense growth could increase ~6%-7% in 2022, as it spends on hardware and software for integrating Ameritrade with its operations and on fundamental operating expense. In Q4 2021, adjusted total...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The February 2022 Heat Map

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings. Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar's moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Zedge Hidden By Tech Selloff: 10x P/E, 40% EBITDA Growth, Should Rerate 100%

Zedge had breakout fundamentals in 2021 at the same time tech valuations expanded across the market. Zedge (ZDGE) is a global smartphone customization platform that should surpass 40m app users and 50m total users in the next few years. Zedge was one of the first ringtone apps in the world and was acquired by telecom conglomerate IDT in the early days of smartphones and then spun off. It was under-monetized for years, but current management has started to actualize its potential. There are many reasons to expect further growth.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

ObsEva increases shares capital; amends deal for convertible debt financing

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) announced that its board of directors approved a decision on Jan. 28 to increase the share capital to ~85.2M from ~108.6M shares. The newly registered shares of 23.4M, issued at 1/13 of a Swiss Franc each, will be fully subscribed for by ObsEva USA, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Swiss biotech firm, and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, around mid-Feb, according to the company.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Teradyne: I Am Buying The Dip Due To Its Automation Equipment And Double-Digit Sales Growth

Teradyne, Inc. supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne, Inc. (TER) expects double-digit sales growth. Most analysts are extremely optimistic about the company's future performance. In my view, if innovation continues, and the company continues to invest in robotic solutions for the automation industry, revenue will most likely grow substantially. The market does not seem to be taking into account the FCF to be generated in the future. With conservative forecasts and assuming that acquisitions will continue, I obtained a valuation close to $201-$400. With the shares currently trading at their minimum level of 2022, I am a buyer.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

RELX: Improving Performance Underlines Investment Case

U.K.-based information services group RELX (NYSE:RELX) is continuing to show signs of recovery. Overall the business is performing steadily and the pandemic-hit exhibitions business looks like it may be less problematic in cash flow terms at this point. I continue to see the company as an attractive buy for a long-term investor.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

3 Reasons Why Saia Will Outperform Other Trucking Stocks In 2022

SAIA has outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 4 times and the transport sector ETFs by close to 10 times over the past 5 years. Saia Inc. (SAIA) has emerged as one of the best performing trucking stocks over the past five years, outperforming the S&P 500 by as much as 4 times over this period. This is impressive considering the wider transportation sector - represented by iShares US Transportation ETF (IYT) and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) - has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 50% over this period.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Halliburton Expects Rising Revenue And Profits

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil and gas field services company Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). I was screening for companies with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical momentum signals then sorted that very small list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. As always I used the flipchart feature to review he charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/4 the stock gained 22.51%.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
47K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy