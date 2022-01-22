ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry hits winning jumper, Warriors beat Rockets 105-103

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Confetti fell and Stephen Curry...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
NBC Sports

Playing Poole with Steph, Klay could unlock Warriors' offense

Amid a sluggish stretch in which Steph Curry is slumping, Jordan Poole is adjusting, and Klay Thompson still is finding his sea legs, the Warriors might have found the key to unlocking their offensive identity. On Tuesday, during their 130-92 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, the Warriors...
NBA
Press Democrat

Stephen Curry finds shooting touch as Warriors beat Timberwolves

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry rediscovered his 3-point touch after a rough shooting stretch and scored 29 points, Klay Thompson added 23 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115 on Thursday night. First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and five rebounds against his former team...
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

Klay, Curry click as Warriors ‘ride energy’ to win

SAN FRANCISCO — Much of the conversation surrounding the Golden State Warriors heading into the season was about how they’d be a title contender once Klay Thompson returned. Instead, the Warriors hit a skid after Thompson’s highly anticipated debut Jan. 9, experiencing some of the growing pains they’d skipped over at the start of the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Ap#The Golden State Warriors
NBC Bay Area

Warriors Observations: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Torch T-Wolves in Win

SAN FRANCISCO -- Make that four straight wins for the Warriors after their ugly overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers, exactly one week ago. The latest win was a 124-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. They now are 5-1 on their seven-game homestand, which ends Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Charles Barkley, Shaq react to 76ers fans heckling Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: 'That ain't gonna stop me'

Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony had heard enough from a few 76ers fans at the Wells Fargo Center. During the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, Anthony got into a verbal altercation with some Sixers fans. After a stoppage in play, the 37-year-old walked directly toward the sideline and confronted the fans standing behind a row of courtside seats.
NBA
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
WKYC

Draymond Green: Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland should be an All-Star Game lock

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Appearing on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, former NBA star guard-turned-TNT analyst Dwyane Wade had high praise for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. “He definitely has a [All-Star] case. When we...
NBA
NBC Sports

Why Draymond believes Lakers shouldn't trade Russ now

Draymond Green is an invested NBA fan in addition to his position on the Warriors, and explained on his podcast why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers should not trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. "The reality is, I'm not sure Russell Westbrook gets traded," Green said on "The Draymond...
NBA
NBC Sports

Ex-Harden teammate details why Sixers deal rumors are real

There's buzz flying every which way these days about James Harden's future with the Nets and whether or not he wants to leave - either at the upcoming NBA trade deadline or this offseason. The latest nugget of interesting info comes from former James Harden teammate Kendrick Perkins, who now...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy