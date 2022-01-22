Curry hits winning jumper, Warriors beat Rockets 105-103

Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony had heard enough from a few 76ers fans at the Wells Fargo Center. During the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, Anthony got into a verbal altercation with some Sixers fans. After a stoppage in play, the 37-year-old walked directly toward the sideline and confronted the fans standing behind a row of courtside seats.

