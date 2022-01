After learning the Stillwater Animal Welfare animals needed rehoming, Stillwater resident Brandy Browne said she knew how to help. “I had seen Stillwater Animal Welfare director Rachel's post about how full the shelter was. They had taken in over thirty dogs in the first 10 days of January,” she said. “I work as the shelter case manager for Wings of Hope, and I know how scary it is to be completely full and be wondering where you are going to put people/pets when you are completely out of space.”

