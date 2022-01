The shysters and scam artists are at it again. They are using a law designed to help people on Medicare and turning it into a last-ditch effort to make more money. Several years ago, I worked on legislation to give people on Medicare Advantage plans an opportunity to get a second chance if they had discovered that their either new or current Medicare Advantage plan was not working as they had expected in the new year. The Medicare Open Enrollment Period (OEP) was created so people could make one last change in the Medicare Advantage plan. Their options were to either change plans, drop the plan and go back on Original Medicare or drop the plan, go back onto Original Medicare and join a stand-alone prescription drug plan. This is a one-time transaction. If they are not satisfied, they are stuck with this until the Annual Enrollment Perion (AEP) in October.

