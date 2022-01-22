Nevada wins ninth-straight game against Bulldogs
The Fresno State men’s basketball team suffered a 77-73 loss to Nevada on Friday night. The Wolf Pack have now won nine-straight games over the Bulldogs.
Fresno State hasn’t secured a victory over Nevada since January of 2017.
Orlando Robinson led all scorers tallying 26 points and 12 rebounds. The forward also recorded four assists and a single steal. Junior guard Isaiah Hill scored a new career-high 22 points. Hill shot 5-8 from beyond the arc.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 13-5 overall and 3-2 in Mountain West play. Fresno State returns to action on Tuesday on the road at New Mexico.
