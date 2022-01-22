Central basketball defeats Clovis North

In a battle between TRAC foes Central beat Clovis North 67-63. Connor Amundsen led all scorers with 25 points, 22 of those came in the second half.

For Central, three players racked in double-digit scoring. Marquis Green tallied 16, Ladanian Streets scored 15 followed by Dylan Swillis with 12.

Clovis North continues action on Saturday hosting Hoover at 3:15 p.m. the Central Grizzlies will meet Clovis East on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.