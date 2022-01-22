Central basketball defeats Clovis North
In a battle between TRAC foes Central beat Clovis North 67-63. Connor Amundsen led all scorers with 25 points, 22 of those came in the second half.
For Central, three players racked in double-digit scoring. Marquis Green tallied 16, Ladanian Streets scored 15 followed by Dylan Swillis with 12.
Clovis North continues action on Saturday hosting Hoover at 3:15 p.m. the Central Grizzlies will meet Clovis East on Tuesday at 7 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0